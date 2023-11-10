6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 10, 2023.

A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old is fighting for her life after crashing into a concrete pillar Wednesday morning.

Jazmin Keltz, 14, was the passenger of a speeding Audi that Miami-Dade police tried to stop early Wednesday morning.

Police say the 15-year-old boy, identified as Anthony Jayden Gago, was driving his mother's car, but Keltz was unaware.

Now, officials are working to understand the details leading up to this tragedy.

A police pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul van ended with a crash and multiple suspects in custody on the Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

Footage showed one suspect dangling over the side of the wall before he was brought back up by police and put in handcuffs.

Three suspects, a woman and two men, were all taken into custody, FHP officials said.

A family is desperate to find a man who was last seen at his job in Fort Lauderdale one week ago.

Suren Seetal, 36, is an airplane mechanic who works at Opa-locka Airport and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, where he was last seen Nov. 2 after 6 p.m.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. He drives a 2001 silver Honda Accord sedan with license plate number EHNA41.

The White House says Israel is agreeing to pause military operations in parts of North Gaza for four hours a day.

The pauses would allow people to flee along the humanitarian corridors and could be used for the release of hostages.

The President did say there was no possibility of a permanent cease-fire right now.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has a new top cop.

Bill Schultz has been with the department for over two decades -- working his way up the ranks.

This comes after the city fired the former chief for questionable promoting practices and he filed a counter suit.

Saturday marks Veteran's Day, but the community will be celebrating all weekend long.

Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Buffalo Wild Wings are among the companies giving out deals and freebies.