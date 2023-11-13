6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 13, 2023.

A family heartbroken after a 2-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in SW Miami-Dade.

Detectives said the boy somehow slipped away from an enclosed area, made his way through a door and into that pool.

Officers performed CPR, but sadly, the boy did not make it.

At this time, police are calling the drowning accidental.

There have been 84 child drownings so far this year in Florida, according to the Child Fatality Prevention website.

Miami-Dade County buses and the Metrorail service, including the Metromover and MetroConnect will all be free of charge until the end of the year, starting Monday, Nov. 13.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Transit and Public Works said years of planning went into the Better Bus Network after it was approved in 2021 and that it has been a community-led effort for a more reliable, efficient network.

This major system overhaul will change all but six bus routes and more than a dozen routes will be eliminated altogether.

To see a full list of route changes or to see if your route has been impacted, click here and then click on "how is your route changing?"

Freddy Ramirez sat down with NBC6, in his first interview since he tried to take his own life back in July.

Today at 5 p.m., Freddy shows you the damage the bullet did and talks about what led up to what happened that fateful day.

He also shares what is next for him, his family and his law enforcement career. It's an interview you'll see Only on 6.

In a shocking chain of events on Saturday night, a City of Margate Parks and Recreation truck crashed into a GameStop store at a local strip mall, resulting in 7 people being rushed to the hospital, including one in extremely critical condition.

Margate police say two vehicles got into a minor crash in the parking lot of the strip mall located on SR-7 and Atlantic Boulevard.

The PIO for Margate PD says one of the drivers involved seemingly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal just as officers arrived, prompting the vehicle to plow through the GameStop's storefront.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, but four of them have significant injuries.

The 2024 presidential race is narrowing out.

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy.

The news was so abrupt that one campaign worker told The Associated Press that campaign staff found out Scott was dropping out by watching the show.

The worker was not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The City of North Miami Beach is giving away free turkeys to neighbors.

In order to participate, you must be a North Miami Beach resident.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until supplies last,

Don't forget to bring your ID for proof of residency.