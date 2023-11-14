6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 14, 2023.

A shooting in a North Miami neighborhood left three people dead and one person in custody Monday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast 123rd Street and 5th Avenue outside of an apartment complex, where officers found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victims were all in between their mid-30s to 50 years old.

Police said a person, believed to be the shooter, was in custody. What led to the shooting remains unclear.

Former Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramirez, sat down with NBC6, in his first interview since he tried to take his own life back in July.

He recounted the moments he tried to take his own life, what led up to the fateful event, and what's next for him.

He also showed off the wound he received that left him without his right eye, which he said is a permanent reminder of what he almost lost.

Ramirez says he will continue his recovery and will return to work in January as an advisor to the department.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in a march for Israel in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The event will aim to show solidarity with Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject calls for a cease-fire, but suggests there might be a possible deal to release hostages Hamas took from Israel.

Congress is again facing a government shutdown -- with the newest deadline coming Friday.

Over the weekend, House Republicans revealed a new plan to fund the government.

They are set to vote Tuesday.

Max released a trailer of the HBO Original Hard Knocks: In Season.

It will follow the Miami Dolphins in their bid to return to the NFL playoffs for the second straight year.

The show will debut on November 21st.

Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, you can meet with the new Police Chief -- William Schultz -- during a coffee with the Chief event.

It will take place at the new temporary Police Headquarters location at 1515 W. Cypress Creek Road -- from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Visitors will not only meet Chief Schultz, but also learn how to access services at the new temporary location.