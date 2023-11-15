6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 15, 2023.

A flood watch was issued for parts of South Florida and will remain in place into Thursday morning as heavy rain was expected.

The flood watch issued Tuesday lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday and includes coastal and metro Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, the National Weather Service said.

Some drivers were stranded for hours Tuesday after heavy rain flooded several streets in Broward County.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Broward County until 8 p.m. Several people were trapped in their cars for hours in Oakland Park.

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting in Lauderhill left him suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, officials said.

Lauderhill police responded to an apartment complex on NW 19th Street after reports of a juvenile bleeding from his neck.

The young boy was found unresponsive -- and was rushed to Broward Medical Health Center.

Officials said the motive for the shooting is still unknown and there are no known suspects at this time.

A 17-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting involving a Miami Police officer, family members said.

Officials confirmed a police-involved shooting happened in the area of Southwest 16th Avenue and 19th Street around 2:30 p.m. after officers responded to the scene for a potential overdose.

First responders tried to render aid to the subject, who became uncooperative and armed himself with a weapon, police said. An officer then discharged their weapon and struck the subject.

That person's identity wasn't released, but his mother told NBC6 off-camera that he is 17 years old. She said he made it out of surgery.

Broward's County Public Schools enrollment is down from 2022.

Superintendent Peter Licata says the district would consider closing schools, only as a last resort.

The changes being considered won't happen until about 16 months from now.

The NBA's brand new In-Season Tournament continued Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat were on the road taking on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat won 111 to 105 -- marking the team's sixth straight victory.

They now head back home to welcome the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The City of North Miami Beach will hold a turkey distribution at the Kevin R. Sims Aquatic Center starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

You must be a North Miami Beach resident to pick up one free turkey.

And over in Tropical Park -- turkey and other Thanksgiving food items will be given to residents.

It all starts at 4 p.m.