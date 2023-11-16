6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 16, 2023.

In the last three days, many parts of South Florida have seen a foot to a foot-and-a-half of rain.

South Miami-Dade and the upper Florida Keys received the most -- averaging around 18 inches.

The heavy rainfall on Wednesday alone -- left streets flooded, causing traffic nightmares.

The stormy conditions were moving away on Thursday morning, but strong winds remain -- with 40 to 50 mph max winds across South Florida.

A high wind warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A Fort Lauderdale couple sleeping on a yacht received an interesting wakeup call on Thursday morning.

The NBC6 viewer said she and her boyfriend woke up to a tour boat crashing into their vessel -- after the tour boat's lines snapped and it started drifting.

The Carrie B Cruises tour boat has since been securely docked and there were no reported injuries.

Three people have been displaced after a home next door to them collapsed overnight and sent debris through the roof of their Miami home.

The home was located at 1790 NW 3rd Street in Miami.

First responders said the home was abandoned prior to the collapse and there were no injuries reported.

Police believe the collapse was likely prompted by stormy conditions overnight.

Broward County Public Schools announced all of its schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday due to the heavy rain and flooding threats.

The district tweeted Wednesday night that all school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned events and evening classes are also canceled on Nov. 16.

Employees and personnel will be canvassing schools to assess any damage or water intrusion, officials said.

As of Thursday morning, in Miami-Dade County, there were over 67,000 people without power due to the heavy rain and flooding.

Plus, 22,000 people in Broward were also without power.

Officials urge anyone experiencing a power outage should call FPL directly.

Wednesday's washout has caused traffic nightmares and delaying hundreds of flights at local airports.

On Thursday morning, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 18 flights delayed and 2 cancelations.

Over at Miami International Airport, there were 14 delays and one cancellation.