6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 17, 2023.

Broward County Public Schools reopened on Friday, after they closed on Thursday due to the heavy rain and flooding threats.

The district tweeted Wednesday night that all school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned events and evening classes were also canceled on Nov. 16.

Employees and personnel were set to canvas schools to assess any damage or water intrusion, officials said.

Floodwaters were finally receding Friday throughout Miami-Dade County, following South Florida's stormy week.

Residents are not only dealing with the flooding aftermath, but many are also left in the dark.

On Friday morning, more than 6,100 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade.

Officials urge anyone experiencing a power outage to call FPL directly.

A mother is facing a first-degree murder charge after police said she strangled her 8-year-old son Tuesday, then spent several hours running errands with his body in the car in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police say Shaneka Ann McKinzie, 36, admitted that she had been plotting to kill her son, Jaisyn Burgos, for the previous two days.

McKinzie brought Burgos to Hialeah Hospital Tuesday evening, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

McKinzie was arrested and booked into jail. During her appearance in court Thursday, McKinzie was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.

Miami and Miami Beach residents are heading to the polls Friday as early voting begins for runoff elections.

Early voting in Miami Beach runs through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Beach City Hall located at 1700 Convention Ctr Drive and North Shore Branch Library located at 7501 Collins Avenue.

Early voting for Miami runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Turkey Day celebrations are in full swing Friday.

Head over to Peterson's Harley Davidson on South Dixie Highway at 10 a.m. for the District 11 Annual Turkey Drive.

You can pick up a turkey while supplies last.

The Miami Heat took on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

This marks the Heats' seventh straight win for the first time since January 2018 -- with their 122 to 115 win over Brooklyn.

The Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls Saturday at 8 p.m.