6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 20, 2023.

Another congressional delegation is set to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Monday to witness the horrors of the 2018 mass shooting firsthand.

As the bipartisan group steps inside the 1200 building, Parkland parents hope it will bring school safety changes that congress can agree on, regardless of political affiliation.

Parkland dad, Max Schacter, came up with the idea for lawmakers to go inside the campus crime scene. On Sunday, he shared a post on X, where he said the final visit will be a "hard day."

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in NW Miami-Dade over the weekend.

Police got a call about a shooting at Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found one man dead and transported another to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The body of the deceased victim was seen next to an SUV parked in a driveway. There were several bullet holes in the SUV.

Police say the two victims and the two people they detained may have known each other, but were unsure of their relationship.

One suspect is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for 77 years, died on Sunday at the age of 96 with her family by her side.

Carter suffered from dementia, her family revealed in May of 2023. The Carter Center announced she passed away at her and her husband's longtime home in Plains, Ga., the small town in which they both were born.

Jimmy Carter, who turned 99 on Oct. 1, remains under home hospice care. He is the longest-lived president of the 45 men who have held office.

Rosalynn Carter served as first lady from 1977 to 1981, remaining an advocate for health care, mental health and the importance of familial caregivers long after leaving the White House.

President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to 40% - the lowest level of his presidency- an new NBC News poll found.

The numbers show that most of the voters, including young people, disapprove of his handling of foreign policy and the Israel-Hamas war.

Dozens of people gathered for a drum circle at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach Sunday despite a new ban which went into effect prohibiting performances at the park.

The event remained peaceful as community members danced and chanted, but some held signs protesting the new ban.

Dozens of Miami Beach police officers were at the park to enforce the new ban.

The drum circle typically draws hundreds of people to the park every Sunday. Along with music, there’s also dancing, yoga, and other impromptu entertainment which activists say has been a tradition for the past 10 years.

The drum circle was put in jeopardy earlier this year when city commissioners say they got lots of noise complaints from people who live nearby, but community members say the ban violates their rights.

The Dolphins did it again!

The fins took another win at home this time defeating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas’ fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders 20-13 Sunday.

Ramsey, who also intercepted Aidan O’Connell earlier in the game, caught a pass in the end zone intended for Tre Tucker with 22 seconds left, ending a rare game in which Miami’s defense outshined its offense.