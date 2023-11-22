6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 21, 2023.

Thousands of flights nationwide are facing delays as holiday travel gets off the ground this Thanksgiving weekend.

The busiest days to fly are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Meanwhile, AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home between Wednesday and Sunday, with roads likely to be the most clogged on Wednesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Brightline is offering a number of deals to help you save money.

Now through Nov. 27, or Cyber Monday, you can score Bright Friday deals for rides now through February of next year.

Steven Meiner is now Miami Beach's new mayor.

Meiner will replace Dan Gelber, who's held the position since 2017 but was prevented from running again by term limits.

Voters elected Miguel Angel Gabela as Miami City Commissioner for District 1.

Meanwhile in District 2, newcomer Damian Pardo unseated incumbent Sabina Covo.

Pardo had more than 52% of the vote, according to the early results.

The Israeli government has agreed to a hostage deal with Hamas.

According to the terms, at least 50 hostages -- all women and children -- would be released over four days.

The plan also includes a cease.

The 50 hostages will be freed in exchange for the release of what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The 10-year-old boy who was shot in the neck inside his Lauderhill home has died, the child's family told NBC6.

The family identified the 10-year-old as Mike Brenly Saint Jean.

His father, Paul Gregory Saint Jean, said his son was sitting in the living room waiting for his brother to check his homework when a stray bullet went through the wall and in and out of Mike's neck.

Police said they believe the gunshot came from an adjacent apartment unit.

He passed away Sunday.

Officials urge dog owners to protect their pets from a mysterious respiratory illness that has killed dogs across the country.

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department issued a cautionary advisory as the Oregon Department of Agriculture documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August.

Make sure your dog is up to date on vaccines and to limit exposure with other dogs for now.

This year several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Some grocery stores will be closed including Publix, Walmart, Target, Costco and Sam's Club.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods will be open with modified hours, but check your location for times.

For a full list of stores closed on Thanksgiving, click here.