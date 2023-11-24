6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 24, 2023.

It's Black Friday and shoppers are already out and about across South Florida.

Get a kick start on your holiday shopping at several malls including Aventura, Dadeland, Dolphin, Miami International and Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Major retailers that closed on Thanksgiving -- like Target and Walmart -- are back up and running as shoppers head in to find the best deals.

For a full list of what's open and closed, click here.

Thousands of flights nationwide were facing delays this Thanksgiving weekend.

The busiest days to fly are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Thursday, more than 150,000 travelers were expected to pass through Miami International Airport.

Meanwhile, AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

TSA is now expecting to screen 2.9 millions passengers on Sunday, as people head back home after the holiday.

Brightline is offering a number of deals to help you save money.

Now through Nov. 27, or Cyber Monday, you can score Bright Friday deals for rides now through February of next year.

Israel and Hamas have now entered a four-day ceasefire with the release of the first group of hostages -- including 13 women and children -- expected Friday.

Israel also agreed to allow hundreds of aid trucks into Gaza, but officials say the war against Hamas will continue after the truce.

A shooting injured two people in Miami Gardens on Thanksgiving evening.

Police say they found both victims inside a car that crashed into a tree.

This happened near Northwest 17th Avenue near 183rd Street.

If you know anything -- call police.

The Miami Dolphins will take the field Friday afternoon against the New York Jets in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

The Fins will be looking for their eighth win of the season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Click here for how to watch.

Preparations are underway in Little Havana on Black Friday, where Commissioner Joe Carollo is hosting a tree-lighting ceremony.

It's at the Domino Park Plaza -- Friday night at 6 p.m.