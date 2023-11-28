6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 28, 2023.

A BSO Deputy was injured in an early-morning crash involving prisoner transport vehicles in Pompano Beach on Tuesday.

The crash reportedly happened near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue, involving two Broward Sheriff’s Office Prisoner Transport units and a civilian vehicle, according to BSO.

No other injuries were reported; however, as a precaution, seven prisoners were also taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance, BSO stated.

BSO Pompano Beach District detectives are investigating.

Israel and Hamas have extended their cease-fire for two more days.

The Biden Administration is pushing for an extended pause, to help release more hostages and deliver aid.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this week.

A student walkout is expected on Tuesday, following the reassignment of school staff at Monarch High School.

The principal at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, along with several staff members, have been reassigned to non-school sites pending an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports, officials with Broward County Public Schools said in a statement Monday.

Sources with Broward County Public Schools told NBC6 the reason for the reassignment has to do with a transgender student athlete playing on a girl’s sports team.

Residents at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment building say they have been forced to live in stinky and unsanitary conditions due to a broken septic tank.

The mess has affected people who live on the first floor of a three-story, 18-unit building on Northeast 111th Street and 14th Avenue. They tell us raw sewage has been leaking into their homes for weeks.

Code compliance were at the property on Monday, as crews worked to make repairs.

Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez says he's eyeing another run for office -- after his trial on public corruption charges was pushed back to 2024.

Martinez surrendered to police last year to face unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation charges.

Martinez now says he'll be running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff, but has not filed official paperwork as yet.

Nov. 28 marks Travel Tuesday -- where travelers can score major deals for their upcoming trips.

You can get big discounts on both airfares and hotels.

For information on how experts say you can score the best deals, click here.