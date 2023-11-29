6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 29, 2023.

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Richmond Heights.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives were still trying to track down the shooter and say they are unsure of a motive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Only on NBC6, we're hearing the newly-released 911 calls that capture the frantic moments after a father allegedly shot and killed his 21-year-old son in Kendall earlier this month.

David Contreras, 52, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 3 killing of his son, Eric Contreras.

In the 911 calls released Tuesday, a man who identified himself as David Contreras' other son explains to a dispatcher that he's not at the home but just received calls from his parents.

"I don't know, I think something happened to my brother, my dad's calling and he's freaking out," he tells the dispatcher.

At a hearing Monday, David Contreras' attorney entered a not guilty plea for him.

A Miami Beach bagel shop was vandalized on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a person ripping down a "Stand With Israel" banner and an Israeli/American flag outside the shop.

"I'm angry, this is not acceptable," the shop's owner, Josh Nodel, told NBC6 on Tuesday. "We have no tolerance for violence or any vandalism."

This marks the second time the business has been vandalized.

The cease-fire continues overseas -- with Hamas releasing 12 hostages and Israel releasing 30 Palestinian prisoners on Tuesday.

It marked the fifth day of a cease-fire that has enabled humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

Meanwhile, The Biden Administration is pushing for an extended pause, to help release more hostages and deliver aid.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also travel to Israel this week.

A home invasion in Doral has led to a homicide investigation by Miami-Dade Police after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday, officials said.

Officers say the invasion happened at an apartment complex near Northwest 102nd Path and a man in his 40s was later found dead inside a silver SUV -- in an industrial area near Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 37nd Avenue.

However, it's unclear whether the home invasion is connected to the man found dead in the SUV.

Authorities have not released any possible suspect information.

A Miami mother was arrested after police said she drove her SUV into her own son, while trying to hit the kids he was fighting with.

Quantavia Miltanise Samuel, 33, was arrested Monday on charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, an arrest report said.

Samuel claims she was trying to get the other boys off of her son, but hit him by mistake.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, and Samuel was later arrested.