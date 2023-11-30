6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 30, 2023.

Israel Defense Forces and Hamas have announced that their truce will continue for a seventh day.

This is to allow more hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released.

The six-day pause in fighting had seen almost 100 hostages released from Hamas' captivity and at least 180 Palestinian prisoners released from Israel.

The agreement to extend the truce happened just minutes before the deadline.

Police shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation Wednesday over a stolen car in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

As officers were trying to make contact, a suspect shot at them, and an officer fired back, killing him.

Police detained one person and are trying to determine whether they were present during the confrontation or in the car during the shootout.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is investigating the shooting.

A man has been arrested and is accused of operating as an unlicensed assisted living facility in a house in southwest Miami-Dade -- where as many as 30 people may have been residing, officials said.

Police arrested 65-year-old Otto Egea, in connection to the illegal ALF.

Officials said the inside of the home looks like a hotel, with multiple rooms subdivided, along with bunkbeds, locker rooms and futons.

The residents are elderly and in some cases physically or mentally disabled, police said. Some were taken to local hospitals for evaluations.

Three suspects are in custody after allegedly leading authorities on two separate chases in South Florida on Wednesday.

The first pursuit began when officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with an aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Miami.

A suspect was taken into custody after an aerial police pursuit ended in a foot chase in Broward County.

The second chase involved a reportedly stolen red Corvette, which ended in a man and woman being taken into custody in Broward as well.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or possible charges in either case.

The Miami-Dade School District has confirmed that some students became ill after a classmate shared candy at school.

This reportedly happened at Bunche Park Elementary in Miami Gardens.

It's unclear if that candy was laced or infused with anything, but school police are investigating.

Thursday marks the official end of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Join NBC6 Meteorologists Ryan Phillips and John Morales as they walk you through the season of 20 storms -- and the factors that led to such an active season.

The report will be on NBC6's streaming platforms on Thursday at 8 p.m.