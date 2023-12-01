6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 1, 2023.

Israel Defense Forces and Hamas have ended their weeklong truce -- so fighting has resumed in Gaza Friday.

More than 100 hostages were released during the pause -- as well as Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war resumed because Hamas had violated the terms of the truce.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“It has not met its obligation to release all of the women hostages today and has launched rockets at Israeli citizens,” he said in a statement.

Governor Ron DeSantis was back on the debate stage on Thursday night, but this time -- he took on California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The 90-minute event, billed by the host as the “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” was notably filled with fiery policy clashes and personal insults.

Topics on the table included taxes, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law.

A Sunrise mother was arrested after authorities said she abused her 6-year-old son, leaving him marked and bruised.

Pamela Gladys Gaensel, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, Broward jail records showed.

According to the prosecutor, Gaensel pulled her 6-year-old from a car by his hair, threw him to the sidewalk, then threw a booster seat at him, hitting him in his leg.

The prosecutor said Gaensel claimed it was an act of discipline and that she'd only spanked the child, but noted that cameras recorded the incident.

Miami-Dade Judge Richard Hersch is set to decide Friday if the Hialeah teen who confessed to brutally stabbing his mother to death last month will be allowed to return to the Juvenile Detention Center or remain at the Metro West Detention Center.

Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia.

He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

Thursday, Judge Hersch allowed a crime scene examination, only including one of Rosa's defense attorneys, a forensic examiner and a photographer.

A new traffic pattern in South Florida may be impacting the way you commute from now on.

Starting Friday morning, the new traffic pattern will be in effect for those drivers that are on eastbound 836, going onto I395 eastbound.

As you approach 395 eastbound, drivers who want to go north on I-95 will stay to the left and if you want to continue toward the MacArthur Causeway, you will stay in the middle and will be diverted onto a brand new connector bridge.

On Friday night, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony in Palm Springs North.

The event will include food and even Santa will be making an appearance.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Norman and Jean Reach Park.