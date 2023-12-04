6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 4, 2023.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting at a SW Miami-Dade home that left one man dead Sunday evening, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the area of SW 297th Terrace and SW 161st Court.

Investigators said units were dispatched in reference to a shooting and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers made contact with a mother and her 23-year-old son in the residence who said a dispute had ensued between the victim and the mother and when the son intervened, there was an exchange of gunfire and he then called 911 to get medical services to render aid.

The 46-year-old victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

A former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been arrested in a long-running FBI counterintelligence investigation, accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba’s government, The Associated Press has learned.

Manuel Rocha, 73, was arrested in Miami on Friday on a criminal complaint and more details about the case are expected to be made public at a court appearance Monday, said two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing federal investigation.

One of the people said the Justice Department case accuses Rocha of working to promote the Cuban government’s interests.

The Israeli military on Monday renewed its calls for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.

The expanded offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed at eliminating Gaza's Hamas rulers, whose Oct. 7 attack into Israel triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

The war has already killed thousands of Palestinians and displaced over three-fourths of the territory's population of 2.3 million Palestinians, who are running out of safe places to go.

Esti Cohen and her friends were singing and dancing as Israeli music came on at Hasalon Restaurant in Miami Beach on November 25, proudly waving their Israeli flags when Cohen says their celebration was cut short.

“At one point, the music starts getting louder and they encourage people to get up and dance,” Cohen said. “The manager came up to me after 10 seconds of being up and he said ‘you need to remove it,’” Cohen said. “I was shocked. I asked him why do we need to remove it?”

Cohen says the manager told them the restaurant didn’t want to be political.

When others started waving their flag, she says the manager snatched them, then called police.

NBC6 reached out to the restaurant for a statement but have not gotten a response.

Art Basel is back!

Thousands of people are expected to make their way over to Miami.

It all kicks off this Friday Dec. 8 through Dec. 10th.

