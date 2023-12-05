6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 5, 2023.

Police are investigating an early-morning crash in Miami Gardens Tuesday that left three people injured, including an officer, officials said.

Police say a driver ran a red light, before slamming into the officer's vehicle.

The officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, and two passengers from the other car were also transported to Ryder Trauma.

The officer is expected to survive, while the passengers of the second vehicle are in critical condition, officials said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released photos of the crime scene where a 13-year-old boy was accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hialeah back in October.

Several photos released Monday show the knife used to kill 39-year-old Irina Garcia, covered in blood.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then her son, Derek Rosa, later standing over her the night of the killing.

Another photo shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hand. It's reportedly the same photo Rosa allegedly sent to a friend after the killing.

Police are investigating after surveillance video captured two suspects in hoodies ransacking a Hialeah jewelry store early Monday morning.

The owner of C4G Jewelers, located in the Country Club Shopping Center, said was a $1 million heist.

Two men, ages 49 and 37, were detained, while the other suspects were at large, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

North Miami Beach is set to vote for a new mayor in a special election on Tuesday.

The election is happening because Governor DeSantis suspended former Mayor Anthony DeFillipo.

DeFillipo had been arrested and charged with illegally voting in three elections.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m.

A female tourist from Boston was killed by a shark Monday, while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, police told reporters.

It happened less than a mile off the western end of New Providence island, where the capital, Nassau, is located.

Police said a lifeguard tried to help save the woman, but that she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body and was declared dead at the scene.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way over to Miami as Art Basel kicks off Friday Dec. 8 through Dec. 10th.

But, events are already popping up -- including the First-Look Toast with Champagne event hosted by the Untiled Art Fair Tuesday.

It will take place at Ocean Drive and 12th Street in Miami Beach at 10 a.m.

Later in the day, you can head over to the Art Miami VIP Preview at Herald Plaza in Downtown Miami at 4:30 p.m.