6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 6, 2023.

A mother is facing charges, weeks after her 4-year-old daughter was fatally shot by her brother with an unsecured gun at a northwest Miami-Dade home.

Police and fire rescue workers responded to the home on Nov. 5, where they found the 4-year-old shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital, but died days later.

Krystal Marie Banegas, 24, is now being charged with aggravated manslaughter and several counts of child neglect, according to court records filed in Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Quavanta Demettris Ennels, 25, had been arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon days after the shooting.

North Miami Beach went to the polls for a special election on Tuesday, to decide on a new mayor.

Evan Piper was the apparent winner with about 57% of the vote compared to just under 43% for Paule Villard.

The special election took place because Governor DeSantis suspended former Mayor Anthony DeFillipo.

DeFillipo had been arrested and charged with illegally voting in three elections.

A high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade involving a stolen cargo van ended in a crash and an arrest Tuesday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

Following several pit maneuvers, the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

The driver tried to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

Nearly 25 years after the body of a woman who'd been brutally raped and murdered was found in a grassy area of southwest Broward, authorities have arrested her alleged killer.

For more than 20 years, the woman was known only as Jane Doe, but in May, BSO identified the victim as Eileen Truppner, a mother of two who'd left her native Puerto Rico and moved to South Florida. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Lucious Boyd, a convicted murderer, rapist and suspected serial killer, has now been arrested in the 1998 slaying.

The Seminole Tribe's mobile sports betting app has fully launched and is now available to all Floridians, the tribe announced Tuesday.

Hard Rock Bet had a limited launch in November to existing customers from its previous brief launch in 2021, as well as to new customers on a waitlist.

The tribe had previously announced that in-person sports betting would return on Dec. 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida.

You must be at least 21 years old to use the Hard Rock Bet app.

Fort Lauderdale's new police chief is set to be sworn in Wednesday.

William Schultz has served 22 years at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.