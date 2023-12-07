6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 7, 2023.

Three people were killed and one was hospitalized after a mass shooting Wednesday on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Authorities say the gunman was later killed in a shootout with police, and was reportedly a professor in his 60's who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school.

The attack sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooting only a few miles away on the famous Strip.

With the Iowa caucuses rapidly approaching, a shrinking field of Republican White House hopefuls gathered Wednesday in Alabama for the fourth presidential debate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie continued their effort to gain a sliver of the spotlight in the race -- that has been dominated by former President Donald Trump, who did not make an appearance, yet again.

Haley was under attack from the opening seconds of the debate, which didn’t let up for almost 20 minutes -- a clear reminder that the former United Nations ambassador’s opponents see her as a growing threat in the race.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested Wednesday on kidnapping and armed sexual battery charges.

Miami-Dade Police officials said Officer Miguel Lomeli, 32, was involved in a verbal dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside of her residence.

The dispute escalated and Lomeli grabbed the victim and took her inside the residence, where he proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

Lomeli was arrested by his own department and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed.

The College Board announced a new framework for its AP African American Studies course, which is a high school elective.

The changes include making sections on Black Lives Matter and Reparations for Slavery optional -- and removing the topic of the Black Queer Experience.

The course also includes Black authors and scholars flagged as inappropriate by Florida Education officials.

Whether it will be taught in Florida, remains unclear.

The 26th Annual NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is accepting donations through December 15th.

To donate, please purchase a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old.

There are several ways to donate -- including online, shipping or drop-off options.

Thursday night marks the first night of Hanukkah -- the Jewish 8-day wintertime 'Festival of Lights.'

It's celebrated with a Menorah lighting, special prayers and foods.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower lit up the night sky to celebrate the holiday.