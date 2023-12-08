6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 8, 2023.

A 3-year-old girl and a woman were critically injured and two other people were also hospitalized after a fire swept through a North Lauderdale home early Friday.

Firefighters reportedly had to perform CPR on the 34-year-old woman before taking her to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other two victims, a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s, were reportedly in stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Fire rescue crews also responded to an apartment building fire in Kendall that left nearly a dozen people displaced Thursday night.

Neighbors who live in the building said the fire started in one unit and spread to others.

No injuries were reported but Red Cross officials said 11 people, including four children, were displaced. An investigation is underway.

Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot a liquor store employee in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday night.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and employee when he allegedly tried to steal a liquor bottle from the Jensen's Liquor store after being denied a refund, police said.

That struggle continued outside and police say the suspect fell down. Police say when he fell, he pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the abdomen then fled on a blue bicycle.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they said is in his 40s and is armed and dangerous.

The employee is reportedly in critical condition.

Court documents show Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax-related charges -- accused the president's son of failing to pay taxes and filing a fraudulent form.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to both the federal tax charges and federal gun charges back in September.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison.

The White House declined to comment on Thursday’s indictment, referring questions to the Justice Department or Hunter Biden’s personal representatives.

All South Florida Seminole Casinos now have control over online sports betting, and can now offer craps and roulette.

It's thanks to a new deal, also allowing the tribe to add casinos on tribal property in Broward County. In return, Florida could make $20 billion over the next 30 years.

All three Seminole casinos in South Florida kicked off the landmark event with celebrations Thursday that included the first roll of craps game dice and the first spin of the roulette wheel.

The 26th Annual NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is accepting donations through December 15th.

To donate, please purchase a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old.

There are several ways to donate -- including online, shipping or drop-off options.