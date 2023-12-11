6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 11, 2023.

Miami-Dade Police have arrested a woman accused of being the driver of a pick-up truck that left one person dead and two others in critical condition in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to the arrest report, Dymariz Picon, 28, was identified as the driver of a silver Nissan that crashed into a van, causing it to roll over, killing 34-year-old passenger Daniel Garcia.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 21st Terrace and 92nd Avenue in Westchester on Friday morning.

Video from a nearby house showed a silver pickup truck and a white work van colliding at the intersection.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two people in the van were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts and were in critical condition.

The driver of a vehicle related to a felony in Hendry County crashed into a concrete pole after a police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 1400 block of NE 62nd Street at approximately 3:33 a.m. when the driver decided to flee.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle during the pursuit and crashed into the concrete power pole.

The three occupants were all treated with non-life threatening injuries and taken to North Broward Hospital, with the driver being arrested, Ft. Lauderdale Police confirmed.

Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.

Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, county officials said in a news release.

And the Nashville Emergency Operation Center said in a post on a social media account that three people were killed by severe storms in a neighborhood just north of downtown. Meanwhile, another 23 people were treated for injuries at hospitals in Montgomery County.

Photos posted by the Clarksville fire department on social media showed damaged houses with debris strewn in the lawns, a tractor trailer flipped on its side on a highway and insulation ripped out of building walls.

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified last month and saw no need to appear again.

Trump had been expected to return to the witness stand Monday as the last big defense witness in the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. The case threatens Trump’s real estate empire and cuts to the heart of his image as a successful businessman.

Trump announced he was canceling his testimony in an all-capital letters, multipart statement on his Truth Social platform, writing: “I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY.”

A new poll released Monday puts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis up three percentage points since October polling, while Trump's lead has grown eight points in the same span

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their primetime showdown tonight at home in Hardrock Stadium.

The team is taking on the Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football which kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

Entering Monday night's matchup, the Dolphins have the ninth-best pass defense in the NFL — up from No. 25 through the first four weeks of the season and the connection between star cornerback duo Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard is a big reason for that.

South Florida is celebrating its sixth annual pig pardoning.

Roasted pig is a staple for Hispanic Christmas feasts, and this year Miami-Dade County will be sparing two pigs.

The event will take place Monday at the Latin Café 2000 in Brickell starting at 9:30 a.m.

