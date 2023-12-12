6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 12, 2023.

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting near a 7-Eleven in southwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim was leaving the station along Southwest 268th Street around 4 p.m. when someone inside a black Audi opened fire.

The man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. His identity wasn't released.

Three students at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were hospitalized Monday after allegedly ingesting edibles.

All three females students were demonstrating signs of an overdose, but the substance they were exposed to was unknown, officials said.

How they got the edibles with the unknown substance is being investigated.

The Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2022-23 school year on Monday.

At the district level, Miami Dade County Public Schools received an "A," while Broward County Public Schools received a "B."

Of the 67 school districts in Florida, Miami-Dade is one of only 16 that were given an "A." Miami-Dade has received an "A" grade every year since 2018.

A new NBC News poll shows that Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over his GOP rivals -- now earning 51 percent.

The support is partially fueled by majorities of evangelical and first-time likely caucus-goers.

It's also due to the nearly three-quarters of republicans who believe Trump can defeat President Joe Biden next year, despite the legal challenges Trump continues to face.

Miami-Dade County commissioners are expected to decide on whether to extend the lease agreement with the developers of a theme park on Zoo Miami property.

The project, known as Miami Wilds, is described as a "family-friendly leisure destination" -- including a water park, a family-friendly boutique hotel, and a small number of unique small retail shops and restaurants.

While some have argued for the economic benefits of the project, critics say it would threaten wildlife.

An upset for the Miami Dolphins during their primetime showdown at home in Hard Rock Stadium.

The team lost it all in just three minutes, when the Tennessee Titans took home a shocking come-from-behind win -- securing the Monday Night Football victory, 28-27.

Tyreek Hill sat out a big portion of the game, after he landed awkwardly on his ankle while being tackled in the first quarter.

Hill said after the game that he was in a lot of pain and could not cut and change directions like he normally would.

“When it happened, my first reaction was ‘My ankle gone.’” Hill said. “Then my adrenaline kicked in, and I ran off the field. Then I sat for a while and it got stiff.”



