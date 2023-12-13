6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 13, 2023.

A teenager is facing an attempted homicide charge -- after allegedly shooting a food store employee in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday.

Police say it happened at the Pasadena Food Store near North University Drive just after 5:30 p.m. -- and that the teen opened fire as the cashier ran away.

Officials say the victim is expected to survive, but the ordeal left him with gunshot wounds in his arm and backside.

Hollywood Police detectives are investigating a dog owner after his puppy was badly injured during an attack by other dogs, and left untreated for days.

Video from neighbors showed the 6-month-old puppy named Hildie being attacked and dragged across a backyard by three other dogs.

The owner allegedly waited days before taking Hildie to the vet, but it's still unclear if he will face criminal charges.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Hildie, and is asking for help in paying for the thousands of dollars owed in emergency care.

Divers pulled a child from a canal after a near-drowning in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

A nearby homeowner says the child jumped into the canal when fire rescue responded to a medical call about a possible drowning.

At one point, CPR was performed on the victim, who was eventually taken to Ryder Trauma Center. He was stable and recovering.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says this incident is yet another reminder that water safety should remain a priority for parents in the community.

A Broward County high school has been reprimanded and fined after state officials said a transgender student-athlete was allowed to play on a girl's volleyball team for two seasons in violation of Florida law.

Monarch High School in Coconut Creek was fined $16,500 and will be on administrative probation for a full calendar year, according to a letter sent to the school Tuesday by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The fine represents $500 for each of the 33 volleyball contests the transgender athlete participated in for Monarch in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

In late November, students held a walkout after the school's principal and other staffers were reassigned over the incident.

After months of debate and opposition from activists, a proposal for a water park on Zoo Miami property will not be going forward.

The project, known as Miami Wilds, was described as a "family-friendly leisure destination" -- including a water park, a family-friendly boutique hotel, and a small number of unique small retail shops and restaurants.

While some had argued for the economic benefits of the project, critics stressed that it would threaten wildlife.

The announcement came at a Tuesday meeting where Miami-Dade commissioners had been expected to vote on whether to extend the lease agreement with the developers of the proposed Miami Wilds project.

But it was announced Tuesday afternoon that Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who had brought forth the item, was withdrawing it.

A yearly tradition during the holidays in South Florida is happening Wednesday, with CAMACOL’s annual holiday food basket giveaway.

It takes place near the 1400 block of West Flagler Street in Little Havana.

Distributions started at 8 a.m., but cars were lining up since 5 a.m. for the drive-thru distribution -- since baskets are delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis.



