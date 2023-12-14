6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 14, 2023.

We are still looking at a wind advisory for gusts above 40 mph along with downright dangerous marine conditions, but the rain will not be overly heavy for now.

Rain intensity is expected to pick up once again Friday and especially Saturday into early Sunday.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the flood watch gets extended for Miami-Dade and Broward. We’ve already seen the flood watch extended into the weekend for the Keys.

It’s a multiple day event with many twists and turns expected. All the more reason to stay with NBC6.

Between the wind and the rainfall, South Floridians are bracing for something we've seen already more than once this year.

Local residents and officials are not taking any chances when it comes to the threat of rising water.

Along with that comes the threat of flooding low-lying areas, homes, neighborhoods as well as trapping drivers in cars.

The South Florida Water Management District has already lowered more than 2,000 miles of canals from Homestead up to Broward County.

A man is in custody after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother in a condominium building in Miami Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. at the Yolanda Villas Condominium at 801 Northwest 47th Avenue in the Flagami area.

Miami Police officials said 22-year-old Isbelsy Olivera and her mother, 50-year-old Irisbel Cartalla, were found shot to death inside a unit in the building.

Police said a man who is Olivera's ex-boyfriend somehow made his way into the building and ambushed the women.

Police dismantled an organized theft ring in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Wednesday, where they found nearly $1 million worth of suspected stolen items along with drugs, guns and money.

Police took box after box and even wagons full of stuff from a home located at the corner of Northwest 24th Avenue and Northwest 15th Street.

“This guy right here is absolutely a real-life Grinch,” said Chief Manny Morales.

So many items were pulled from the home that it filled a truck to the brim, and it wasn’t even all of it.

The House on Wednesday authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

Biden, in a rare statement about the impeachment effort, questioned the priorities of House Republicans in pursuing an inquiry against him and his family.

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S., more than 2 million across its model lineup, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. Some were deadly.



