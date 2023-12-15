6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 15, 2023.

South Florida residents are expecting winds to continue to gust over 40 mph in spots along with periods of heavy rain Friday.

A wind advisory remains in effect, along with a flood watch for the Keys.

In addition, a gale warning, a high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory are still in play too.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rain intensity is expected to pick up on Friday night and especially Saturday into early Sunday.

It’s a multiple day event with many twists and turns expected. All the more reason to stay with NBC6.

Hollywood Beach was a ghost town on Friday morning, as strong winds continued amid the stormy week in South Florida.

NBC6 cameras captured palm fronds whipping around and appearing to be on the brink of falling off.

Waves were also pounding and sand was blowing up onto the notably empty Broadwalk, as we head into the weekend.

After a day of shocking revelations, a 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hialeah is returning to court Friday as his attorneys seek to have him transferred out of an adult jail to the juvenile detention center while he waits trial.

Derek Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

On Thursday, Rosa became emotional, putting his head down and appearing to cry, as his confession to investigators was played in court.

A Palestinian-American woman is hoping the federal government will investigate after she lost her tutoring job and her son was expelled from a South Florida private school over her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

Some of her Instagram posts included an illustration of an Israeli soldier pointing a rifle at a baby in an incubator and asking, "But do you condemn Hamas?" Other posts equated Nazism with Zionism and another called Hamas' beheadings and rapes fake.

Maha Almarsi appeared with her son in a news conference Thursday with her lawyers, calling for the U.S. Department of Education to investigate.

Two male students from Pinecrest Cove Academy in Westchester became the focus of a police investigation after they were accused of misusing artificial intelligence software to manipulate images of their peers.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the two students used an A.I. application to create fictitious nude photos and superimposing the faces of several classmates.

Police say boys and girls were among the victims.

The 26th Annual NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is accepting donations through Friday, December 15th.

To donate, please purchase a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old.

There are several ways to donate -- including online, shipping or drop-off options.



