6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 19, 2023.

West Park residents were awoken by the sound of a house explosion early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene along Southwest 20th street where they found smoke and debris scattered in the street -- and immediately began searching for survivors, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Four individuals were taken to a nearby local hospitals due to the injuries sustained as a result of the explosion, according to BSO's statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Multiple homes and cars were damaged, BSO added.

Prosecutors have charged three men for the kidnapping and murder of a South Florida airplane mechanic who was reported missing last month.

Suren Seetal, a 36-year-old who worked at Opa-locka Airport and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, was last seen Nov. 2 at his job in Fort Lauderdale.

On Monday, federal prosecutors announced that a federal grand jury indicted Broward residents 24-year-old Avin "Smalls" Seetaram; 29-year-old Somjeet Christopher Singh and 18-year-old Gavin Hunter of murder for hire conspiracy, murder for hire, kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice for their involvement in Seetal's violent kidnapping and murder.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man was shot near 'El Palenque' nightclub in Little Havana on Monday.

The video shows a group of men arguing in a parking lot before shots rang out from a white pickup truck.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was unknown.

A Miami Lakes woman has been arrested on charges connected to the the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Barbara Balmaseda, 23, is charged with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Monday.

Prosecutors said Balmaseda traveled from Florida to Washington, D.C., to protest the result of the 2020 presidential election and was caught on camera entering the Capitol building with other rioters.

The Miami Seaquarium is speaking out following a scathing USDA inspection report suggesting the facility is ill-equipped to care for its animals.

The executive director for the company that owns the facility says it has filed an appeal with the USDA and Miami-Dade County.

In November, the county gave the Dolphin Company 45 days to address the concerns or risk having the Seaquarium’s lease terminated.

However, the facility remains in operation as the county waits for the USDA to respond to the Miami Seaquarium’s appeal.

The performances are in and America will soon know who has been chosen as the winner of 'The Voice.'

The final five will take the stage on part two of the 'The Voice' Season 24 Finale, airing Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.



