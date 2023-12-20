6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 19, 2023.

A gunman was taken into custody after a shooting at a hotel in Oakland Park led to a SWAT standoff with shots fired at deputies early Wednesday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies and an armored SWAT truck were spotted outside the Fort Lauderdale Grand Hotel along Powerline Road -- blocking off roads in the area for several hours before reopening.

When the deputies arrived, multiple shots were fired out a window of the hotel in their direction, BSO officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The gunman's identity and the charges he faces weren't released.

Police said it appears a dog killed its owner after a man's body was found with bite marks inside a Kendall home Tuesday.

A friend of the victim had not heard from him since Sunday, and went to the house to check on the victim when he found him dead in the garage.

How long the body was there, what prompted the alleged attack and his official cause of death -- all remain unclear.

Animal control removed the dog from the scene and it was placed in the care of Animal Services.

Garbage workers made a disturbing discovery in West Kendall on Tuesday, after a man's body was discovered in a neighborhood trash bin.

A solid waste truck driver was on his normal route, along Southwest 161st Place, when he saw a body fall from the bin into the truck through his cameras.

Officers at the scene confirmed it was a man's body with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe it may have been a suicide, but confirmed a death investigation was underway.

A family of four, including two children, are in the hospital after a massive explosion leveled their West Park home on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the house exploding and a ball of fire shooting into the air.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene along Southwest 20th street where they found smoke and debris scattered in the street -- and immediately began searching for survivors, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

The victims' identities haven't been released. Two neighbors were also hospitalized with injuries suffered in the blast.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.

A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

The Colorado High Court cited the 14th Amendment of the Constitution -- which says no person can serve as an officer of the United States if they engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the country.

The Trump campaign is vowing to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

After another exciting season of 'The Voice' -- the show's Season 24 winner was crowned.

Huntley took home the title after the final five faced off with performances on Tuesday night.

Huntley's victory marks a second win for Team Niall.



