6 to Know: Florida's Governor Gives Update on Wife's Breast Cancer Battle

It’s Wednesday, October 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami officials have decided to fire the city’s new police chief six months into his stormy tenure, after he was lambasted by the city commissioners he accused of meddling in the police department and internal affairs investigations.

Miami City Manager Art Noriega said in a statement Monday that he suspended Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he agreed with Noriega's decision. Suarez said Acevedo has a right to a hearing before commissioners and said he expects Acevedo to request the hearing, which is being scheduled. Acevedo was recruited by Suarez, who earlier this year hailed him as “America’s best chief.” But Acevedo began making waves almost immediately after he was sworn in in April by taking over internal affairs and making significant changes to his command staff.

No. 2 - A woman has come forward claiming to be the grandmother of a child who was left behind near Mercy Hospital on Tuesday.

Miami Police posted a picture of the child earlier in the afternoon, asking for her parents or relatives. They're currently working to confirm whether that woman is actually her grandmother. Police also want to get in contact with the woman who left the child behind. Earlier, an unknown woman went into a medical building and handed off the young girl to a man who happened to be an off-duty officer, Miami Police said. The child appears to be around 2 years old and is in good health. She is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300.

No. 3 - The status quo remains in effect at Broward County Public Schools.

The school board voted Tuesday by a 6-3 margin not to give the interim superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright the permanent position. Board member Nora Rupert, impressed with Cartwright’s performance after two months on the job, had asked the board to give her the job outright. Cartwright was hired to replace Robert Runcie after he resigned, but the board promised the public a nationwide search for a permanent replacement would be conducted. So handing her the job now would be like moving the goalposts in the middle of the game, reasoned the majority of the board members. Next week, the board will consider a motion to allow Cartwright to apply for the permanent job. If it passes, she said she would certainly do just that.

No. 4 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Tuesday on wife Casey DeSantis' battle with breast cancer, saying he has faith in her fight.

"She is a very very strong woman and it's not an easy thing when this happens because it's just, your life is going and all the sudden this is something that puts that in the balance," DeSantis said at a Tuesday news conference in St. Pete Beach. "She fights, she's tough." The governor announced earlier this month that his 41-year-old wife, the mother of the couple's three young children, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Madison, 3-year-old son Mason and 18-month-old daughter Mamie – who is the first baby to be born in the Governor’s Mansion in more than 50 years.

No. 5 - The Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available for children ages 5 to 11, pending authorization from the Biden administration.

In a statement, Pfizer said “hundreds of millions” of people ages 12 and older have already received the two-dose shot, helping to arm the community against the spread of the virus. Pfizer added that rising pediatric cases of COVID-19 make the need for vaccinating children even greater. With possible authorization of the vaccine on the horizon, parents of school-aged children are wrangling with an important question: “Should I get my child vaccinated?” Click here in a story from NBC 6’s “Moms With a Mic”, Julia and Marissa Bagg.

No. 6 - If a new survey by Time Out Magazine is to be believed, Brickell is the place to be, ranking among the coolest neighborhoods in the world — in fact, it’s the only neighborhood in Florida to make the list.

Miami’s financial hub, Brickell, is among 49 neighborhoods picked out by the magazine. It ranks third among the U.S. picks, only bested by Chicago’s Andersonville and New York’s Chelsea neighborhoods. It’s a big upgrade for a place that readers of the magazine found to be “overrated” back in 2019 — but things like The Underline, the new outdoor park under the elevated train in Brickell, have made it a more appealing place to live. Click here to find out more about why in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.