6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 21, 2023.

A man is in custody after a mother was gunned down in front of their two young children in a Miramar neighborhood early Wednesday in what police say was a domestic shooting.

Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams, 28, is facing murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Jessica Frankel Singleton, according to an arrest report.

Bargman-Williams and Singleton have three children together, police said, and the shooting happened in front of their 4-year-old and 1-year-old -- who are now in DCF custody.

Singleton was found unresponsive and lying on her side near a car in front of a home along DeSoto Drive before she was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Miramar Police.

A Fort Lauderdale teen is recovering after someone began shooting at her home -- and a bullet struck her.

The 17-year-old girl said she was sitting in the living room of her home along Northwest 23d Street with her older sisters, nephew and a friend -- when they heard a couple of gunshots.

A barrage of bullets entered the house before neighbor's home surveillance footage caught four people running back to a blue SUV parked across the street.

"I'm going to pray for the people who shot me,” said the teen, who didn't want to show her face. "It's no reason for me to be mad I'm just going to pray and let God handle it."

A family of four including two children were hospitalized after an apparent gas explosion destroyed their home in West Park early Tuesday morning, officials said.

A forensic fire expert who investigates explosions said it's "miraculous" that the family survived the massive blast.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the house exploding and a ball of fire shooting into the air. Aerial footage showed the home almost completely leveled.

It left nearby homes and cars damaged and sent debris throughout the neighborhood. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion

Police said a dog possibly killed its owner after a man's body was found with bite marks inside a Kendall home Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 29-year-old Alexander Andres Torres.

According to police, a friend of Torres had not heard from him since Sunday and went to the house to check on him -- when he found his body in the garage with apparent dog bite marks.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

The holiday season is here and TSA is offering some tips as millions of people are expected to travel as we inch closer to Christmas Day.

They are reminding passengers to pack properly, by not having prohibited items in their carry-on bags -- which makes screening times shorter.

They're also recommending that passengers do not wrap gifts in gift-wrapping papers or use tape at all -- as they will have to unwrap the gift if it does trigger an alarm.

If a dish needs to be kept cold during a flight, officials say ice packs are permissible but must be frozen solid when going through security checkpoints.

Santa Claus arrived early, handing out Division One football scholarships to dozens of high school players in South Florida.

The nation’s top recruit, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade Madonna High School, chose Ohio State over the hometown Miami Hurricanes.

The University of Miami did haul in a quality group in South Florida, including four players from St. Thomas Aquinas High School.



