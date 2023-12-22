6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 22, 2023.

The holiday season is here and the travel rush is underway.

At Miami International Airport, some 2.8 million passengers are expected through January 6. Meanwhile at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, they're expecting about 2 million travelers.

TSA is offering some tips to speed up the process, as lines are expected to be long over the holidays.

They are reminding passengers to pack properly, by not having prohibited items in their carry-on bags -- which makes screening times shorter.

They're also recommending that passengers do not wrap gifts in gift-wrapping papers or use tape at all -- as they will have to unwrap the gift if it does trigger an alarm.

Meanwhile on the roads, the Florida Highway Patrol says extra troopers will be out this holiday season.

An estimated 6 million Floridians will be driving more than 50 miles from home in the coming weeks, according to the FHP.

Troopers are urging people to get plenty of rest before driving, expect delays and to have a plan to get home if they are going to drink at any holiday gatherings.

A new video angle shows the moments a West Park home exploded, sending debris up in the air and destroying nearby homes and cars.

Two people were seen walking by the home just moments before the blast, and a car was even passing by as the explosion took place.

A family of four including two children were hospitalized after the apparent gas explosion destroyed their home, officials said.

A forensic fire expert who investigates explosions said it's "miraculous" that the family survived the massive blast.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion

A man has been order to be held without bond after a mother was gunned down in front of their two young children in a Miramar neighborhood early Wednesday in what police say was a domestic shooting.

Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams, 28, is facing murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Jessica Frankel Singleton, according to an arrest report.

Bargman-Williams and Singleton have three children together, police said, and the shooting happened in front of their 4-year-old and 1-year-old -- who are now in DCF custody.

Court documents show Bargman-Williams had previously been arrested for allegedly hitting Singleton.

Family members of a pregnant woman and mother of four toddlers who was killed earlier this week gathered in Fort Lauderdale Thursday to fundraise for funeral expenses.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Shambre Boyd was hanging out with her boyfriend outside an apartment complex on the 1300 block of NW 3rd Court when the bullets came towards them.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police.

If you would like to support the family with donations for the funeral expenses, click here for the Gofundme.

NBC News Now will stream a climate year-end special on Friday night.

It's called 'Our Planet's Future: The Heat is On.'

You can watch the special premiering at 10:30 p.m. on NBC News Now and streaming on Peacock.



