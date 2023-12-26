6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 26, 2023.

A shooting in Pompano Beach left one man dead and another injured on Christmas Day, officials said.

Deputies responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue at about 7:21 p.m., where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One later died at the hospital. The shooting is under investigation.

Investigators are searching for the person caught on camera throwing a rock at a restaurant on Coral Way on Christmas.

The restaurant owners says the building has been vandalized three times in just the last month.

If you have any information -- you are urged to call the police.

A Miami Beach bagel shop was once again a target of vandalism, with surveillance footage showing a man ripping down an American flag from the storefront on Friday.

In the video, the man seems to assess the flags — one Israeli-American flag and then a second American flag — then he strolls right over, rips the American one down and casually walks off.

The owner of Bagel Time Cafe on Alton Road said he discovered this most recent incident when he came to open up his restaurant on Saturday.

Two mobile homes were destroyed after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale early Christmas morning.

Units arrived to the scene along NW 1 Ave to find one mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Lauderdale Police Department later alerted crews that a second trailer was on fire a few lots down.

Crews on scene were able to bring both incidents under control without injury to citizens or firefighters.

The cause of both fires is under investigation, but officials said neither mobile home was being occupied by residents.

Christmas 2023 is complete, but now -- many Americans are back on the roads and in for some expected delays.

Officials say Tuesday will likely be one of the most hectic days for drivers heading home from holiday vacations.

Travelers are advised to leave before noon to avoid the worst traffic.

The Miami Heat took home a 119-113 victory on Christmas Day against the 76ers -- in an Eastern Conference showdown.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra improved to 9-0 on Christmas, the best record in NBA history for head coaches on the holiday.

The team will be back on the hardwood Thursday to face off against the Golden State Warriors.



