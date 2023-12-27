6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 27, 2023.

An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old woman was killed in an apartment fire in Tamarac on Tuesday.

The victim’s family is now identifying the woman as Keera Brabham, a business owner and mother of a four-year-old child.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, the victim’s sister Stephanie Gladman believes Brabham’s ex-boyfriend is behind the fire. She claims he didn't know how to handle their recent breakup.

Shocking video only on NBC6 shows the moment tourists from Canada were robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day while on vacation in Fort Lauderdale.

Two men are seen wrestling on the ground, and a man wearing a black sweater is hitting the victim, who is wearing a pink shirt, with a glock.

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife can be seen yelling, pleading for them to stop — even trying to hit them to fend them off.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the video or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are expected to visited Mexico on Wednesday to meet with the Mexican President.

It comes after a sprawling caravan of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries trekked through Mexico on Sunday, heading toward the U.S. border.

The caravan, estimated at around 6,000 people, many of them families with young children, is the largest in more than a year.

Political leaders are expected to discuss how to address border security challenges.

Christmas 2023 is complete, but now -- many Americans are back on the roads and in for some expected delays.

According to AAA, more than 115 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more by car or by air.

If you are traveling this holiday season, make sure to check your flight information to see if it has been affected.

On top of the already expected delays, renovations are also underway at Miami International Airport -- so, many are finding elevators, escalators, and people movers out of service.

An Uber voucher program is now available for public transportation riders impacted by the major overhaul of Miami-Dade County's Better Bus Network.

The Better Bus Network, which fully launched in November, included a redesign of the entire county bus system and plans to make service faster on the new routes.

Transit officials touted the new bus network as more reliable and convenient, but the change has ruffled some feathers.

Some riders, especially the elderly and workers who rely on public transit, said the elimination of their usual routes has forced them to walk more to reach the new bus stops.

There will be a free food distribution for those who need it on Wednesday.

Farm Share partnered with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to put together this free event.

The drive-thru food distribution will be at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami -- starting at 9 a.m.

Get there while supplies last.