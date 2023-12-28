6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 28, 2023.

A man died and a woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a helicopter crashed into a canal in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Witnesses told police they saw the helicopter spinning before it crashed into the canal near Southwest 184th Avenue and 122nd Street just before 2 p.m.

Divers pulled the man out of the water, who was later pronounced dead, officials said. Witnesses said the woman came out of the water, who was expected to survive.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash. Miami-Dade Police said they were conducting a death investigation.

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Austin, Texas returned safely to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after experiencing a possible bird strike shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Authorities have not specified how many people were aboard the Boeing 737, but say the possible strike was reported minutes before noon.

The FAA said it will be investigating the incident.

The holiday travel rush continues and there are thousands of flights that have been delayed or canceled due to weather, from coast to coast.

If you are traveling this holiday season, make sure to check your flight information to see if it has been affected.

As we move toward New Year's Eve, MIA is expecting more than 165,000 travelers to pass through in a single day.

On top of the already expected delays, renovations are also underway at Miami International Airport -- so, many are finding elevators, escalators, and people movers out of service.

A top U.S. delegation met with Mexico's president Wednesday in what many saw as an attempt to have Mexico do more to limit a surge of migrants reaching the U.S. southwestern border.

But, Mexico's top priority appeared to be getting the United States to reopen border crossings that were closed because of the migrant surge.

This comes as a record number of migrants continue trying to enter the country and members of Congress went home for the holidays without passing a border security bill.

The massive Powerball jackpot got even bigger for the last lottery drawing of 2023.

No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing. Those numbers were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68, and a red Powerball of 5. The Power Play was 3x.

The jackpot is now $760 million for Saturday's drawing, the sixth largest Powerball prize ever.

There will be a free food distribution for those who need it on Thursday.

Farm Share partnered with Sunny Isles Beach to put together this free event.

The drive-thru food distribution will be at Pelican Community Park starting at 9 a.m.

Get there while supplies last.