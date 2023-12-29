6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Dec. 29, 2023.

Lauderhill Police have issued a warning about a prisoner that escaped custody Thursday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, authorities made contact with Gerald Pendergrass, the suspect who was allegedly involved in an aggravated store robbery that happened in Palm Beach County.

While he was being transported, Pendergrass pulled away from the officer’s grasp and fled the scene.

If you know anything, contact the Lauderhill Police Department.

A father and his daughter were identified as the two people who were onboard a helicopter that crashed into a canal Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Clement Zanzuri, 71, was identified by Miami-Dade Police as the man who died. His daughter, 27-year-old Jordan Ann Zanzuri, survived the crash and was in stable condition at the hospital.

The Hughes 369 helicopter flying in from Fort Myers crashed at around 1:50 p.m. in an area near Southwest 184th Avenue and 122nd Street.

NBC6 cameras were rolling as a truck pulled the helicopter wreckage from the scene on Thursday afternoon. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

Newly obtained police body camera footage reveals how a teenager stabbed his mother to death inside their Hialeah home.

The release comes as 13-year-old Derek Rosa went before a judge Thursday for another court appearance.

In the nearly eight-minute video, Rosa confesses to detectives how he stabbed his mother, Irina Garcia, back in October. Portions of the audio were redacted by officials.

A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel labeled the decision “Election interference” and said the RNC’s legal team intends to help Trump fight the ruling.

Trump will remain on Colorado's ballot as his legal team files an appeal.

South Floridians can expect a cool day and cloudy skies on the last Friday of the year, as a weak front pushes through the region throughout the morning.

And on Saturday, chilly airmass takes hold leading to temperatures in the mid-50s -- making it the coldest morning of the season so far.

Sunday, New Year's Eve, is set to be even colder with lows closer to 50 degrees in Miami and widespread 40s possible for the first time since January.

