6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 2, 2024.

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The pilot of the coast guard plane also escaped, but five crewmembers died, Saito said.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied after landing. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

A South Florida volunteer firefighter appeared in court Monday for allegedly causing a crash that sent his young daughter to the hospital.

Vidal Lazo, a lieutenant for the Southwest Ranches Volunteer Fire Department, went before a judge for the first time to face a child neglect charge.

On Dec. 21, Lazo was reportedly involved in a car crash on Bird Road with his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat. Toxicology reports show he tested positive for opiates, methamphetamines and ethanol.

Lazo has since bonded out of jail, records show.

The holiday travel rush continues into 2024 -- as people look to get home after the holidays.

Beginning on Tuesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 6 -- Miami International Airport is expected to see peak travel days.

Meanwhile, renovations are underway at MIA, with many finding elevators, escalators, and people movers out of service.

Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul Monday, delivering a landmark decision that could reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country’s ongoing war against Hamas.

The planned overhaul sparked months of mass protests, threatened to trigger a constitutional crisis between the judicial and legislative branches of government, and rattled the cohesion of Israel's powerful military.

In Monday’s decision, the court narrowly voted to overturn a law passed in July that prevents judges from striking down government decisions they deem “unreasonable.”

In an 8-7 decision, the Supreme Court justices struck down the law because of the “severe and unprecedented harm to the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country.”

A single Powerball ticket that was sold in Michigan matched all six winning numbers from Monday's drawing featuring an estimated $842.4 million jackpot, the lottery announced.

It's the first time the jackpot has been won on New Year's Day since the game's start in 1992.

The winning ticket was sold at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc in Grand Blanc, which is just south of Flint, according to the Michigan Lottery.

In Florida, another winner took home the $2 million Powerball prize.

An AFC East title game with the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins will be the Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC.

The winner will clinch the division title and potentially the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Miami is 7-1 at home while the Bills are 3-4 on the road. Buffalo has won the last three division titles while the Dolphins have waited since 2008 to add another.