6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 3, 2024.

A Sunrise Police officer and an attempted murder suspect were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Sources told NBC6 that the Sunrise officer was serving a warrant when the shooting took place inside a parking lot along Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Romuliss Hicks is accused of shooting his girlfriend and the mother of his child as well as stealing her car on Dec. 30

Police didn't release the identity of the officer, but said the investigation was ongoing.

A man is facing several charges after allegedly beating a fellow inmate to death at the Broward County Jail back in December.

35-year-old Kevin Barnes was reportedly caught on surveillance video choking Janard Geffrard for two minutes before stomping on the victim inside their shared cell on December 16th.

The attack lasted at least 20 minutes, the arrest report said.

Barnes is facing several charges including -- attempted felony murder and evidencing prejudice while committing the offense.

A fire reportedly broke out at a recycling facility in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along northwest 37th street and North River Drive -- where they found smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters evacuated the facility and controlled the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Miami Police have arrested four teens after a large group of unruly juveniles who were fighting at Bayside Marketplace caused chaos on New Year's Day, officials said.

According to an arrest report, the teens were allegedly lighting loud fireworks, causing panic among patrons in the mall while disrupting and damaging businesses.

All four teens are expected to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday.

An apparent Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed Hamas' No. 2 political leader Tuesday, marking a potentially significant escalation of Israel's war against the militant group and heightening the risk of a wider Middle East conflict.

Saleh Arouri, who was the most senior Hamas figure killed since the war with Israel began, was also a founder of the group's military wing.

Israel has not commented, but Hamas and Lebanese officials blame Israel for the attack.

A federal judge is soon expected to unseal court documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Identities of more than 150 people mentioned in the several court documents will be revealed.

The people whose names are to be disclosed, including sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees — and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal — had until Jan. 1 to appeal the order, signed by Judge Loretta A. Preska.