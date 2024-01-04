6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 4, 2024.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at the South Florida home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. at the home in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court in a gated community in Southwest Ranches.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke coming from the mansion as crews poured water onto it and firefighters cut holes into sections of the roof.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill had left practice and said everyone who was in the home at the time was safe.

A Hollywood man is facing charges after his 6-year-old son accidentally shot himself with an unattended gun, police said.

Travoynne Martin, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and culpable negligence, Broward jail records showed.

The affidavit, which was heavily redacted, said Martin's 6-year-old son had been taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery after being grazed on his arm by a bullet.

The child was later released from the hospital.

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in Miami's Overtown neighborhood Wednesday.

The shooting happened near an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 5th Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

Miami Police officials said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed multiple detectives at the scene, which was closed off by yellow crime tape. Multiple evidence markers were placed on the ground.

Officials said no one was in custody, and the shooting remains under investigation.

A Broward County high school has been reprimanded and fined after state officials said a transgender student-athlete was allowed to play on a girl's volleyball team for two seasons in violation of Florida law.

Monarch High School in Coconut Creek was fined $16,500 and will be on administrative probation for a full calendar year, according to a letter sent to the school Tuesday by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The fine represents $500 for each of the 33 volleyball contests the transgender athlete participated in for Monarch in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

An internal investigation is expected to be completed next month.

Amid great hype, the first batch of previously secret court documents was unsealed late Wednesday related to Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating the documents amounted to a list of rich and powerful men who were Epstein’s “clients” or “co-conspirators.” There was no such list.

The first 40 documents in the court-ordered release largely consisted of already public material revealed through nearly two decades of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews, legal cases and books about the Epstein scandal.

Still, the records — including transcripts of interviews with some of Epstein’s victims and old police reports — contained reminders that the millionaire surrounded himself with famous and powerful figures, including a few who have also been accused of misconduct

Transcripts obtained by NBC News appear to confirm the Japan Airlines flight that collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft on a Tokyo runway was cleared to land while the smaller coast guard aircraft had permission to taxi, but not to take off.

All 379 people on Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the Airbus A350 was fully engulfed in flames, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed.

The pilot of the coast guard's Bombardier Dash-8 plane escaped but the five crew members died, Saito said. The aircraft was preparing to take off to deliver aid to an area affected by a major earthquake on Monday, officials said.

Television footage showed an orange fireball erupting from the Japan Airlines plane as it collided while landing, and the airliner then spewed smoke from its side as it continued down the runway. Within 20 minutes, all passengers and crew members slid down emergency chutes to get away.