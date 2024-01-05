6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 5, 2024.

Four men were rescued from the water near Virginia Key Beach early Friday morning after their boat capsized Thursday night.

Nicholas DiGiacomo with the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department said that one man was found swimming, while another managed to get to shore on his own, but the other two men who had been on the boat were missing.

"We were conducting searches with our air rescue units, as well as the other jurisdictions, and approximately just before 2 a.m., Fast Response heard people yelling in the water," he said. "Thankfully, they were wearing life vests at the time, and we came over and picked them up. It was a good response."

The men who were rescued said that they were on a boat, about 27-feet in length, to go fishing, when they noticed water coming in on the floor.

Questions remain regarding what caused the boat to sink in the first place.

A Miami man is one of two who has been indicted in a massive short-term rental scam that defrauded thousands of victims across 10 states and raked in more than $8.5 million, authorities said Thursday.

Shray Goel, 35, of Miami, and Shaunik Raheja, 34, of Denver, were charged Wednesday with multiple fraud counts in connection with more than 10,000 reservations linked to nearly 100 properties, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Goel was arrested in Florida on Dec. 27 and released on bond the next day, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the double-booking, bait-and-switch scam was run through online property rental platforms – primarily Airbnb – that brought in more than $8.5 million through misleading listings and fraudulently canceling reservations, which included discrimination against Black people.

A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.

The suspect, a student at the school in Perry, died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and at least one of the victims is a school administrator, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Three gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, a spokesperson for its health system said. Some other patients were transported to a second hospital in Des Moines, a spokesperson for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center confirmed, declining to comment on the number of patients or their statuses.

Authorities are now investigating to find a motive and everyone who was injured is expected to survive.

A loss prevention officer at a North Miami Beach Target was arrested last month after police say he stole a customer's phone while on the job — and it's not the first time he's been in trouble for stealing.

Glauce Oliveira was shopping at Target on Biscayne Boulevard on Dec. 5 when she placed her iPhone down. Minutes later, it was gone.

She asked Christopher Rodriguez, who was working as a loss prevention officer at the time, if he had seen her phone. He told her no one turned in a missing phone.

According to the arrest report, an officer and Target's loss prevention manager reviewed the surveillance footage and Rodriguez "was seen locating the phone on a shelf in aisle five." The report said he was then "observed switching off the phone and concealing it in his hoodie pocket. He did not turn in the phone to the Target lost and found or report the found phone to any superior.”

Target told NBC6 in an email this week that Rodriguez doesn't work for the company anymore. NBC6 asked about the check Oliveira said they plan to send her.

Rodriguez is out of jail and back in court Friday morning.

Legislation filed at the state capitol would create a universal free school breakfast and lunch program for all public-school students in Florida.

Currently, some school districts offer all students free meals.

Other districts have some students receiving free and reduced-price meals, based on income, while the cost of meals varies from school to school in some counties.

The legislation will be considered during the 2024 session that starts on Tuesday.

This Sunday night you can catch the Fins on 6 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Football Night in America" begins at 7 p.m., but the official kickoff starts at 8:20 p.m.