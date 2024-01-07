6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 7, 2024.

Residents across Broward County were under a tornado warning Saturday evening.

One tornado has been confirmed, after it reportedly touched down just west of Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, minutes before 6 p.m.

It made contact with some structures, power lines and marine vessels in that immediate area, before appearing to move quickly to the east until it reached the ocean -- no longer impacting land or the ICW, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries reported.

A side panel of an airplane broke off an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight Friday evening as it headed to Ontario from Portland.

Some of the flight's 174 passengers described a loud 'boom' or 'pop' sound as the panel blew. The plane was about 16,000 feet in the air when the incident happened a mere 10 minutes after departure.

They were able to make a safe emergency landing.

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners. The required inspections take around four to eight hours per aircraft and affect about 171 airplanes worldwide.

A family is pleading for answers after they said their loved one's remains were found on the side of the Florida Turnpike on Christmas Eve.

Shakira Shanay Mozie, 34, was reportedly heading to her residence in Tamarac from a holiday party in West Park, but she never made it there.

Questions remain unanswered about what happened to Mozie between West Park and where she was ultimately found, near 595, south of Sunrise. Her loved ones said she was being driven in her white SUV, with someone else behind the wheel.

Mozie, who was a teacher assistant at Discovery Elementary School, is survived by her 10-year-old daughter.

Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized since Monday, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Austin, 70, was reportedly placed in the ICU due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure, his press secretary said.

The Pentagon’s failure to disclose Austin’s hospitalization for days reflects a stunning lack of transparency about his illness, how serious it was and when he may be released.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Austin took responsibility for the delays in notification.

The annual South Beach Jazz Festival is in town until Monday, January 8.

The Jazz Festival is happening in multiple venues across Miami Beach.

On Sunday, there will be several performances on Lincoln Road -- including from the South Florida Jazz Orchestra, Tal Cohen and The Smoogies.

Sunday's events are free.

On Sunday night, you can catch the Fins on 6 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

The two teams last met in Buffalo in Week 4, when the Bills cruised by the Dolphins 48-20 behind Josh Allen's four-touchdown performance through the air.

Miami is 7-1 at home while the Bills are 3-4 on the road.

"Football Night in America" begins at 7 p.m., but the official kickoff starts at 8:20 p.m.