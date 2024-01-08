6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 8, 2024.

Miami Gardens police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Hard Rock Stadium following a Miami Dolphins game Sunday night, officials said.

Video captured by NBC6 showed the man's body laying on the ground covered with a tarp early Monday morning.

Police say the victim and some friends were walking through traffic when a verbal argument ensued with the suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect then exited their vehicle, fired several rounds, struck the victim and then fled the scene in an unknown direction, officials said.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in what essentially was the AFC East championship game — missing out on a chance to be the No. 2 seed and win a division title for the first time in 15 years.

It ended with Bills 21, Dolphins 14, and a Miami team that entered December with a 2 1/2-game lead in the division fell short in the end.

The Dolphins, who dropped to No. 6 in the AFC, will now face the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday.

There was a BSO SWAT standoff in Weston on Sunday morning -- leading to a deputy-involved shooting and crash involving a suspect.

It reportedly started as a domestic incident in Hollywood, which led deputies to a home on Opal Creek Drive.

An armed man reportedly barricaded himself inside the home with two children. He later exited the home and got into a vehicle -- leading to a deputy-involved shooting before he crashed into a tree.

The suspect, identified as Valdemar Milto, was taken into custody. The children were not hurt.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado rated EF-0 affected portions of Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening, January 6.

Dozens of people pulled out their phone and recorded the tornado that swept through neighborhoods just before 6 p.m.

Most of the damage observed along the path was minor tree, roof, and power line damage, according to the NWS.

Fort Lauderdale residents are dealing with damage to homes, while others remain untouched.

No injuries were reported.

Tuesday kicks off the 2024 legislative session.

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to address the state and outline his agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

Some key issues include AI within political advertising, budget for the fiscal year and taxes.

The holiday break has come to an end, which means kids are heading back to class Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools are opening their doors back up, after a two-week-long break for Christmas and New Years.

Meanwhile, Florida is still holding its second, two-week Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

It runs until Sunday, January 14.