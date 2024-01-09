6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 9, 2024.

The aunt of a man who was shot and killed during an argument near Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night is sharing the story behind her nephew's death.

Cecelia Skye spoke to NBC6 and identified the man as her nephew, 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs -- who was a Bills fan visiting from Canada.

His aunt says a car had pulled out and hit Dylan after the game, which prompted him and his friend to start chasing the car as it sped away.

His aunt says it was then that the driver stopped, stepped out of the car and shot Isaacs to death.

Police are investigating after a baby's body was discovered inside a dumpster in a Hollywood neighborhood Monday morning.

The infant's body was found by a construction worker inside the dumpster in the 1700 block of Rodman Street, just east of U.S. 1, around 8 a.m., Hollywood Police officials said.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and was likely inside the dumpster for days, officials said.

Police haven't released any other details about the baby, including its age or sex. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Authorities were investigating after a car was found submerged in a canal in Tamarac with a person's body inside on Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and dive team responded to the scene in the area of Southgate Boulevard and University Drive.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the body. Neighbors in the area said 28-year-old Rondell Edwards was recently reported missing and his cellphone last pinged near the canal.

For the last three days, Edwards' family has been going door-to-door looking for him, neighbors said.

Tuesday kicks off the 2024 legislative session.

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to address the state and outline his agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

Some key issues include AI within political advertising, budget for the fiscal year and taxes.

The governor's speech comes exactly a week before Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, so it won't be a surprise if his sixth State of the State is as much a message to Iowa voters as it is a forecast of his continued vision for Florida.

Elected officials on Monday toured a troubled Opa-locka apartment complex, where residents have been living in deplorable conditions with rats, feces and mold for years.

Rep. Frederica Wilson and a representative from Sen. Marco Rubio's office had a chance to see inside the apartments of the Glorieta Gardens.

One tenant said the whole community’s sewage backs up into her place.

The problem is so bad that 55 residents, including families with children, have been temporarily housed in extended stays; however, hundreds of other residents have nowhere else to go and are forced to live in these conditions.

Farm Share will be distributing food to families on Tuesday morning.

It's happening at the JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park along southwest 216th Street in Miami, starting at 9 a.m.

Get there while supplies last.