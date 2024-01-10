6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 10, 2024.

Poor weather conditions have caused delays and cancelations at South Florida airports on Wednesday.

Be sure to check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

The cold front attached to the system that brought all that wild weather to the country has pushed through South Florida.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

So for the rest of Wednesday, expect a few lingering clouds -- but more importantly, a mostly dry day.

A federal court directed a U.S. Marshal to seize the assets of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in order to enforce the more than $63 million judgment against him.

In a writ of execution filed Tuesday, the United States District Court ordered the marshal of the Southern District of Florida to seize Carollo's cash, goods and land.

Back in November, a federal court ordered the city of Miami to garnish the commissioner's wages.

Carollo was found liable in June in a federal civil lawsuit brought by two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

There will be no Broward County Public Schools police force created in the near future. On Tuesday, the school board voted unanimously to table the idea.

Broward’s public schools will continue to be served by a mixture of school resource officers provided by local police agencies and armed guardians.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said money and time could be better spent by making sure SRO's are getting more in-depth training.

City leaders in Hialeah held a council meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting surrounded the use of RV's as rental properties. It's been a growing trend -- with as many as five being used for rent on one property.

The trend is not only illegal, but city leaders say it is also dangerous. They want to reduce the allowed number to just one for each home.

A final vote on this ordinance is set to happen some time in the near future.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are set to go head-to-head in the next GOP presidential debate.

They hope that a strong debate performance in Iowa will lift their campaigns in the final days before Monday’s caucuses, where a strong showing could provide much-needed momentum as the campaign for the GOP presidential nomination intensifies.

Trump has opted out yet again -- while the others did not meet the poll threshold to take the stage.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is partnering with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic to offer required immunizations and vaccines at dozens of schools throughout the district in January.

The sites will be providing the mandatory school-required vaccines for the 2022-2023 school year and for any student that is missing a school-age vaccine.

UHealth will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine including COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible students as well as the flu vaccine.

For the full schedule and locations -- click here.