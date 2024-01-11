6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 11, 2024.

Nine residents were hospitalized early Thursday morning after fire crews detected higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide inside a home in Margate, officials said.

According to Margate Police, at about 2:30 a.m., officers and fire rescue crews responded to the home in the 4900 block of SW 5th Court after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.

When crews arrived, they found a gas generator inside the home. The home was quickly ventilated and all residents were evacuated, officials said.

According to police, a total of nine people, five adults and four children, were were transported to various local hospitals with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

All are in stable condition.

A suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies in Oakland Park Wednesday afternoon, officials said

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Prospect Road.

Aerial footage showed at least a couple dozen law enforcement officers at the scene. Part of a parking lot was closed off by yellow crime scene tape and what appeared to be a body was lying on the ground next to a BMW SUV that had apparent bullet holes in the windshield.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies with their crime suppression team were searching for a domestic violence suspect and when they found him, there was a standoff and a confrontation.

Deputies were forced to fire, killing the suspect at the scene, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

A family is asking for answers after their loved one was shot and killed inside a cosmetics store.

Police said this was a targeted shooting that happened at 3 p.m. Wednesday near Ives Dairy Road.

Authorities added that two suspects drove off in a white Mercedes Benz.

There were only two Republicans on the presidential debate stage Wednesday, as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met for the highest-stake face off yet just five days before the nominating process formally starts with Iowa's caucuses.

Haley and DeSantis' spirited debate came in the shadow of a live town hall held by the man who is dominating the primary contest, Donald Trump.

The former president, of course, has stayed away from all five debates, holding a rival town hall Wednesday on Fox News. The one Republican candidate whose entire campaign has been based around stopping Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, suspended his campaign just hours before the debate.

Christie wasn't scheduled to be on the stage anyway as the field was whittled down to the only two candidates who are battling for a very distant second to Trump.

In a writ of execution filed Tuesday, the United States District Court ordered the marshal of the Southern District of Florida to seize Carollo's cash, goods and land.

Carollo sent out a lengthy statement on Wednesday, vowing that he would appeal and that the law can't take his house. The statement was written in Spanish and translated by NBC6.

"If blood is what they want from me, I will gladly give them both my arms so they can choose the one they prefer and draw my blood," Carollo said. "But if you prefer to put me in front of a firing squad, let me know which wall in Miami you want to execute it on."

Back in November, a federal court ordered the city of Miami to garnish the commissioner's wages.

Carollo was found liable in June in a federal civil lawsuit brought by two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

Some Opa-locka residents celebrated a win Wednesday night after the city commission voted to keep interim City Manager Darvin Williams.

Commissioner Joseph Kelley proposed removing Williams, but in the end, the community's voice was heard.

During the meeting, the commissioner discussed how Opa-locka has had 10 city managers since 2015.

In a 4 to 1 vote, the commission chose to keep Williams in his position.