6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 14, 2024.

A young boy died after reportedly being shot in the head in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

Police say it happened inside a home along NW 207th Street and 38th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

The young child was reportedly shot in the back of his head inside a bedroom -- where several children had been playing video games at the time and got hold of a gun as well, according to Miami Gardens police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

61 people were arrested in Miami-Dade County on Friday in an operation to address unlawful use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Motorcycles, and Dirt-Bikes, according to Miami-Dade police.

The dozens of arrests notably happened on the first day of the department's Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Safety Initiative.

Miami-Dade officers and law enforcement partners were able to intercept the individuals who were riding the ATV's illegally on county roadways.

Friday's enforcement operations reportedly ended in 61 arrests, 363 citations, 21 vehicles impounded, seven stolen vehicles recovered as well as five firearms impounded, MDPD added.

Former Miami-Dade School Board member and vice chair Lubby Navarro posted bond on Saturday night, while facing serious charges for allegedly using school district credit cards for expensive and personal purchases.

A trip to Disney World, a refrigerator for her boyfriend's business and laser hair removal were just some of the $100,000 in expenses.

Navarro's bond had been set at $2 million.

Navarro, who'd been appointed to the board in February 2015 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, resigned and left the board on Dec. 31, 2022.

Former President Trump has maintained a dominant lead ahead of the Iowa caucuses; however, a combination of factors could help candidates like Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy or Nikki Haley secure an upset come Monday night.

In a final NBC News poll, Haley secured second place behind Trump, while Governor DeSantis trailed behind in third -- but the gap between Haley and DeSantis remains within the margin of error.

Iowa voters will bear subzero wind chills on Jan. 15 to sit in school gyms, churches and community centers and discuss who they want to be the next U.S. president.

The Miami Dolphins had a season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

The Chiefs secured the victory 26-7 at home in Kansas City -- in the fourth coldest game in NFL history.

It was so cold that Patrick Mahomes' helmet shattered on a hit, Andy Reid's mustache froze on the sideline, while fans and players alike huddled for warmth throughout the night.

In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday , the Fort Lauderdale Annual King Holiday Parade and Festival is happening on Monday morning.

The festivities will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

You can expect to see live performances and marchers from the Broward County community.