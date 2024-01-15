6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 15, 2024.

The race for the White House officially kicks off Monday with the Iowa caucuses.

Iowa voters will bear subzero wind chills to sit in school gyms, churches and community centers and discuss who they want to be the next U.S. president.

Former President Trump has maintained a dominant lead ahead of the Iowa caucuses; however, a combination of factors could help candidates like Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy or Nikki Haley secure an upset come Monday night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In a final NBC News poll, Haley secured second place behind Trump, while Governor DeSantis trailed behind in third -- but the gap between Haley and DeSantis remains within the margin of error.

A 13-year-old boy has died after reportedly being shot in the head in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

Police say it happened inside a home along NW 207th Street and 38th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

The young child was reportedly shot in the back of his head inside a bedroom -- where several children had been playing video games at the time and got hold of a gun as well, according to Miami Gardens Police.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

More than 100 people were arrested in Miami-Dade County over the holiday weekend in an operation to address unlawful use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Motorcycles, and Dirt-Bikes, according to Miami-Dade police.

The dozens of arrests notably happened on the first two days of the department's Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Safety Initiative.

Miami-Dade officers and law enforcement partners were able to intercept the individuals who were riding the ATV's illegally on county roadways.

Friday through Sunday's enforcement operations reportedly ended in 144 arrests, 554 citations, 58 vehicles impounded, 14 stolen vehicles recovered as well as 20 firearms impounded, MDPD added.

In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday , the Fort Lauderdale Annual King Holiday Parade and Festival is happening on Monday morning.

The festivities will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

You can expect to see live performances and marchers from the Broward County community.

Over in Pembroke Pines, the city will be hosting an MLK Day celebration at the Charles F. Dodge City Center.

Students will be reciting their poems in a contest aimed at honoring MLK.

There will also be other performances and breakfast, beginning at 10 a.m.

Dwyane Wade will officially become a permanent figure outside of the Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat.

In a halftime ceremony Sunday in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Miami Heat announced that they will honor the enduring legacy of team legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade by unveiling a statue of him in front of the Kaseya Center.

The announcement comes after Wade joined a distinctly international class in the Basketball Hall of Fame just last year.