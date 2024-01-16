6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 16, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus by around 30 points over his closest rival, setting a new record for victory margins in the Iowa Republican caucus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second, followed closely by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The final results hewed relatively closely to polling averages in recent weeks, but Trump outperformed expectations by crossing the 50 percent threshold.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump after coming in fourth.

"As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign," Ramaswamy told supporters. "There is no path for me to be the next president, absent things that we don't want to see happen in this country."

"We're going to do our part now going forward to make sure that America First lives on, to make sure that Donald Trump is successful as the next President of the United States," he said.

Two people were killed and a third was critically injured after a car slammed into a tree and caught fire in a Biscayne Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. in the area of Northeast 5th Avenue and 119th Street.

Biscayne Park Police said the vehicle slammed into a tree and split up before ending up in the front yard of a home.

When officers arrived, the car was on fire and a person was inside. That person died from their injuries. One of the two others critically injured died at the hospital.

Cyclists hit the streets of Miami-Dade Monday afternoon to participate in the MLK Rideout, an annual event where hundreds of riders participate.

More than 165 people were arrested in Miami-Dade County over the holiday weekend in an operation to address unlawful use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Motorcycles, and Dirt-Bikes, according to Miami-Dade police.

The dozens of arrests notably happened due to the department's Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Safety Initiative.

Officials said 169 arrests were made during the initiative, which began Friday and ran through Monday.

On Monday, some cyclists swarmed a Shell station. A clerk took video of dozens of people entering the store then ransacking it, with some leaving without paying.

There will be a food distribution in Miami on Tuesday.

The event is a partnership with Farm Share and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

It's happening at Gwen Cherry Park beginning at 9 a.m.

This drive-thru distribution is first come, first served.

The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that starting on Tuesday the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be fully closed for several days.

Federal Highway (US-1) between SE 2nd Street and SE 7th Street, including the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 to 5 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 20.

Northbound US-1 traffic will be detoured via SE 7th Street, SE 3rd Avenue, and Broward Boulevard.

Southbound US-1 traffic will be detoured via Broward Boulevard, SE 3rd Avenue, and Davie Boulevard. Signage will be in place to assist drivers.