6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 18, 2024.

Two Miami-Dade Police officers were rushed to the hospital after they were shot during an investigation at a home in SW Miami-Dade late Wednesday night, officials said.

According to investigators, at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, South District uniform patrol officers responded to a home in the 22000 block of SW 162nd Avenue to conduct an investigation.

As the officers approached the front door, they were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun, police said. The man shot at the officers and there was an exchange of gunfire.

One officer was struck in the arm and a second officer was struck in his arm and his face, officials said. Both were immediately transported to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South by fellow officers.

According to police, a third officer was also transported for a medical evaluation.

The alleged gunman was struck during the exchange of gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A police officer was hospitalized Wednesday after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near the Palmetto Expressway and Coral Way. Footage from the scene showed the front end of a Miami-Dade Police cruiser completely wrecked.

Authorities said the officer was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them at a high rate of speed. The alleged driver, 32-year-old Yasmany Jaime Ulloa, took off, then bailed out of his car near a business and a park.

Authorities set up a perimeter to find the driver but instead found the abandoned car. Investigators were then able to track Ulloa down in his home.

Miami-Dade County's school board has voted on a number of reforms designed to increase public trust.

This after the arrest of a former member Lubby Navarro who's accused of spending the district's money for personal use.

Now, the alarming allegations have led the school board to implement more stringent auditing procedures.

The fight for GOP control of New Hampshire continues less than a week away from the primary.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing pressure from some of her top fundraisers to either seriously compete with, or outright defeat, former President Donald Trump in next week's New Hampshire primary, after finishing third on Monday in the Iowa caucus.

A poll shows Trump leading Haley by 16 points.

All three candidates are expected to keep pushing for votes.

Miami-Dade commissioners approved a measure Wednesday that will allow school zone cameras to be installed at hundreds of locations across the county.

All school zones throughout Miami-Dade will be part of the plan.

Some 206 school zones have been identified and they are all in the unincorporated area of Miami-Dade.

State law gives the authority to cities to implement the same program and some cities have already moved forward with the program.

Right now, a police officer can give you a citation for anything over 15 MPH in a school zone. The devices will only give you a citation if you are traveling 11 MPH over the speed limit.