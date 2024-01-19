6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 19, 2024.

Several residents were evacuated from a Lauderhill apartment building after a fire reportedly broke out early Friday morning.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, around 3:30 a.m. Friday crews arrived to the Cypress Grove Apartment Homes located at 4200 NW 19th Street and found flames coming from a fourth floor window.

According to Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Levy, crews made quick entry into the building and saw that the fire was in the hallway of the fourth floor and it appeared to have been an abundance of furniture that had been set ablaze.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire to prevent it from extending into the adjacent apartments.

Although there were no reported injuries, Levy said some residents were exposed to smoke as they evacuated their apartments and have since been evaluated by fire rescue.

An Atlas Air flight had to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after an engine caught on fire over South Florida.

Video posted by Only in Dade shows the moment a witness captured flames coming from one of the engines of the plane.

NBC6 received the mayday calls made to air traffic control.

"Mayday, mayday...We have an engine fire," the audio recording said. "Request access back to the airport. No, we'll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard."

Atlas Air issued a statement after the plane landed confirming that Flight 5Y095, a cargo aircraft, landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from MIA.

Two Miami-Dade Police officers were rushed to the hospital and a suspect was killed after a shootout at a home in southwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday night, officials said.

The officers had responded to the home in the 22000 block of Southwest 162nd Avenue around 10:40 p.m. after receiving a call of a man squatting at the residence, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

As the officers approached the front door, they were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun, police said. The man shot at the officers and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Video showed the officers who were shot arriving at the hospital and being brought inside on gurneys.

Dozens of fellow officers and county leaders including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Police Director Stephanie Daniels gathered at the hospital late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Daniels told reporters she was able to speak with the officers and said they were in good spirits and in stable condition.

The Florida House is poised to pass a bill aimed at preventing children under age 16 from using social media, as parts of the tech industry argue the measure could be unconstitutional and create data-privacy concerns.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted 17-5 to approve the bill (HB 1), which is a priority of Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast. The bill is now positioned to go to the full House, where it is almost certain to pass.

Renner and other lawmakers argue social media harms children, and the bill would prevent minors under age 16 from creating accounts. In part, the bill also would require social-media platforms to terminate existing accounts that are “reasonably known” by the platforms to be held by minors younger than 16 and would allow parents to request that minors’ accounts be terminated.

But critics of the bill said parents should be able to decide whether their children use social media. Also Wednesday, Meta, the parent company of platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, and NetChoice, a tech industry group, criticized the proposal.

More than 17,000 teachers work in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, so to be among the four nominees for teacher of the year is a tremendous honor.

This year’s final four includes three who left the private sector to follow their passion for teaching the next generation, and two who returned to work at their alma maters.

