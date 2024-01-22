6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 22, 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid -- while endorsing his rival former President Donald Trump.

The decision leaves Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as the last major candidates remaining in the race ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary

DeSantis' decision, while perhaps not surprising given his 30-point blowout loss last week in Iowa, marks the end of an extraordinary decline for a high-profile governor once thought to be a legitimate threat to Trump’s supremacy in the Republican Party.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man who they said is being accused of sexually assaulting a young woman Sunday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of 1400 S. Flamingo Road.

The preliminary investigation found that a teen girl was walking along the roadway when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her into the bushes.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man, dark-skinned, between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any other information -- can contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Plantation Saturday night.

Terrance Farrington, 17, was an A and B honor roll student and a student athlete.

Plantation Police say four people were walking out of the Best Buy on North Flamingo Road and Sunrise Boulevard Saturday night, when another group approached them and started shooting.

Two of the four were hit, including Farrington. He died at the hospital.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and no one has been taken into custody.

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. to Southwest 222nd Street and 114th Court, where footage from the scene showed a yellow tarp on the ground and a bicycle lying next to it.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the male victim was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Edward Roberts, who was also known as "Fat Boy."

Police have not released information on a shooter or a motive.

Another federal delegation is set to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday -- to witness where 17 people were shot and killed.

The fatal school shooting happened back on February 14, 2018.

The delegation's goal is to discuss how the federal government can support school safety and mental health.

The I-395 bridge demolition is scheduled to start Monday.

It's all part of the Design Build project and drivers can expect lane closures for construction between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to look out for the detour signage.