6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 23, 2024.

The first votes are being cast in the nation's first presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

It will be a test for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who wants to establish herself as the main alternative to former President Trump.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

In the Democratic primary, President Joe Biden won’t appear on the ballot, since the contest violates the national party rules he pushed for, but supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf.

Miami-Dade County is looking to terminate its lease with the Miami Seaquarium, citing a federal report that documented continuous violations and poor quality of animal care.

In a Jan. 21 letter to Eduardo Albor, the president of park operator The Dolphin Company, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed "profound frustration" over the Seaquarium's "multiple and repeated" instances of animal welfare violations found by the United States Department of Agriculture during a routine inspection last November.

The Nov. 28 USDA report found dolphin pools in disrepair, high counts of bacteria in the water where marine mammals are kept, and numerous areas of black mold growth along with bubbling paint within the penguin enclosure.

The county said it will work with the USDA to prioritize the best interests of the animals at the aquarium.

This comes nearly a month after one of Miami Seaquarium's dolphins, Sundance, died due to an illness. Months before, beloved killer whale Lolita died after a sudden illness.

A Florida lawmaker who filed a bill that would have authorized up to $5 million in taxpayer money to help pay for former President Donald Trump's legal bills now says she will withdraw it.

Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia said Monday night that filed SB 1740 earlier this month amid a crowded field of GOP candidates for president.

The state's Democratic Party chair called the bill a "victim card" and "disgrace."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended his candidacy for president and endorsed Trump, suggested on X that he would veto the bill.

Pembroke Pines Police are still searching for a man Tuesday, who they said is being accused of sexually assaulting a young woman Sunday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of 1400 S. Flamingo Road.

The preliminary investigation found that a teen girl was walking along the roadway when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her into the bushes.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man, dark-skinned, between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any other information -- can contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

A vigil is set to be held Tuesday for the 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Plantation Saturday night. Three others were injured.

Terrance Farrington, 17, was an A and B honor roll student and a student athlete.

Plantation Police say four people were walking out of the Best Buy on North Flamingo Road and Sunrise Boulevard Saturday night, when another group approached them and started shooting.

Two of the four were hit, including Farrington. He died at the hospital.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and no one has been taken into custody.

The Broward School Board is expected to discuss a proposal Tuesday to require a "unified dress code" for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school uniform proposal calls for students to wear a collared shirt in a limited number of solid colors, and either pants, shorts or skirts of a solid color.

In the district's attempt to improve school safety and school environments, supporters of the proposal say school uniforms will reduce bullying and help students focus on their coursework.

Meanwhile, critics say it will force parents to spend more money on clothes kids won't wear outside of school.