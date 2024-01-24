6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 24, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Trump led Haley by 54.6% to 43.2% with slightly more than 90% of the expected votes counted as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won his party's New Hampshire primary as a write-in candidate, after his name was not included on the printed ballot.

President Joe Biden warned that "our Democracy" is at stake, after Donald Trump's clear victory in the New Hampshire GOP primary effectively made Trump Biden's presumptive opponent in the 2024 election.

A Miami Palmetto Senior High School student was arrested after police said he threw an airhorn at another student during baseball practice, leaving him with a large gash that required multiple stitches to repair.

The 16-year-old student was arrested last week on an aggravated battery charge. Cellphone footage from the school showed police taking him into custody.

According to an arrest warrant, the team was ordered to do extra laps by their head coach because David Diaz, 15, brought food to the field.

After practice, the defendant, who NBC6 is not naming because he’s a minor, became upset and began telling the victim that he was going to “whoop” him.

The defendant later told police he threw an air horn at the victim in an attempt to scare him. He said he meant to hit the ground near his teammate's feet but accidentally hit him in the head, the report said.

School is starting a week earlier in Broward County Public Schools next school year.

The school board agreed on Tuesday to start school on Aug. 12 and finish on June 3, 2025.

The district wants to finish the first semester before the winter break starts.

“We want to make sure we maximize class time, we want to make sure we maximize kids being in the classroom, learning, but at the same time, we have to think about teachers not being overworked, make sure they have time to plan,” explained board member Daniel Foganholi.

A Miami Beach woman accused of running a sex trafficking ring that preyed on multiple vulnerable women has been arrested on more than a dozen charges, authorities said.

Alba Agenbroad, 43, surrendered to police on Monday to face human trafficking and prostitution related charges, an arrest report said.

The arrest comes after at least three victims have come forward with similar allegations against Agenbroad, the report said.

She also referred to the women working for her as "slaves" and gave orders that the "slaves" were prohibited from speaking with each other, the report continued.

She was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will give her State of the County address on Wednesday.

It comes as she enters her fourth year as mayor of Miami-Dade County.

This will also be the last State of the County speech of her first mayoral term.

The Miami Heat will take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

NBC6 anchor Sheli Muniz will be singing the national anthem for the big game at the Kaseya Center.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.