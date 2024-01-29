6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 29, 2024.

One teenager is dead and another is fighting for her life after a shooting on University Drive in Miramar Sunday night.

Police said the couple was headed southbound, when someone in another car started shooting at them.

When officers arrived, they found a white Hyundai Sonata riddled with bullets with a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 17 years old, sitting inside.

Both teens were initially rushed to a local area hospital, but the boyfriend did not survive his injuries. The girlfriend remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Miami-Dade police have arrested a man accused in the human trafficking of a minor who had been reported missing since 2019.

An undercover detective was offered sexual relations with the 17-year-old victim in exchange for $500, according to an arrest report.

Christian Carvajal, 27, is facing several serious charges and appeared in court on Sunday where the judge set no bond on count one (human trafficking) -- while a division judge will determine the rest.

The victim will be provided resources such as counseling and housing as part of her recovery, according to Miami-Dade Police.

A family of five was left without a home after a garage fire destroyed their house in Palmetto Bay late Saturday night.

Officials said the fire was so large, that it took more than a dozen fire trucks to help get the flames under control.

Two dogs were inside the home at the time, but neither survived.

On Sunday, family and neighbors spent hours helping the family filling boxes with clothes and other salvageable items.

At this time, the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A group of residents and community groups are challenging the Miami City Commission Monday.

They're accusing the city of adopting an unconstitutional and racially manipulated voting map in 2022.

The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday morning.

It's unclear how the city will pursue a settlement in the coming days.

Monday marks the first day of tax season, for those filing individually.

Missing estimated tax payments and failing to pay enough tax over the year has become extra costly.

There are a few changes and potential adjustments to be aware of this year.

To avoid being surprised by new IRS guidelines or how changes in your financial life will impact your taxes, here are a few key points to know.

For those who need help filing taxes, Miami-Dade County is offering free preparation services beginning Monday as well.

Income-qualifying residents are welcome to attend any of the 10 Community Resource Centers across the county.